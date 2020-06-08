Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.79 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Loews worth $12,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 18,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Loews by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 82,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Loews by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on L shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Loews has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

L stock opened at $39.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.72. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -95.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

