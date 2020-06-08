Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.33 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133,308 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Owens Corning worth $13,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 896,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,784,000 after purchasing an additional 486,624 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 322,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after buying an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 216,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

OC opened at $58.42 on Monday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Owens Corning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

