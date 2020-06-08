Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.38 Million Position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,077 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $13,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCMP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,904,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $93,083,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the first quarter worth $25,722,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 225,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,501,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 320,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,226,000 after purchasing an additional 131,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCMP. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $334,654.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,186.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $158.82 on Monday. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $85.26 and a 12 month high of $169.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.93 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

