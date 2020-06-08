Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.62 Million Stock Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 106,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $13,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $68.38 on Monday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average is $68.19.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

DNKN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dunkin Brands Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.