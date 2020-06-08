Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.75 Million Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 20.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 82,362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $13,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Kirby by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,955 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Kirby by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kirby from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Kirby from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $31,387.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.07 per share, for a total transaction of $52,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,656 shares in the company, valued at $190,367.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $60.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.29. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $643.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

