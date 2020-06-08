Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.98 Million Stock Holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,964 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of WEX worth $13,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 8.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of WEX by 179.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WEX by 42.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,817,000 after acquiring an additional 455,271 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 37.5% during the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 47,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 12,873 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on WEX from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.71.

NYSE WEX opened at $176.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.91. WEX Inc has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $236.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. WEX had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $1,098,093.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,218.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $83,484.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,878. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

