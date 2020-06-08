Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.05 Million Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Innospec worth $14,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Innospec by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,870,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $296,890,000 after buying an additional 293,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,554,000 after purchasing an additional 45,385 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 664,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 341,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

IOSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, CL King reduced their target price on shares of Innospec from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

In related news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,855 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $222,290.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,190.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Innospec stock opened at $83.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

