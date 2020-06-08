Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,764 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Boston Beer worth $12,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. MKM Partners lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $427.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.15.

Shares of SAM opened at $522.33 on Monday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52-week low of $290.02 and a 52-week high of $587.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $1,162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.05, for a total value of $374,112.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,263 shares of company stock valued at $29,647,227 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

