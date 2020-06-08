Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Pentair worth $12,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 56.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR opened at $41.86 on Monday. Pentair PLC has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Several analysts have commented on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.