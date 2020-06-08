Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.62% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $13,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at $4,217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 62,623 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 9.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 602,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 51,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at about $1,233,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $28.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.44 million, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.53. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $38.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

