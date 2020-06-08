Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,283 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,377,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,645,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,274,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,111,000 after purchasing an additional 658,772 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $20,937,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,582,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,072,000 after purchasing an additional 306,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $47.05 on Monday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $60.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.91.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

