Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,024 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Hess worth $12,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hess by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,736,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,329 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,478,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,795,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $453,977,000 after buying an additional 248,195 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,630,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $442,984,000 after buying an additional 590,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,193,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,253,000 after buying an additional 794,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,007,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HES. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hess from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Hess stock opened at $57.03 on Monday. Hess Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $74.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

