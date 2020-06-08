Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 115,011 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of ITT worth $12,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,078,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,230,000 after purchasing an additional 130,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,520,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,880 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,850,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $210,674,000 after purchasing an additional 572,459 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of ITT by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,612,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ITT by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,393,000 after purchasing an additional 61,753 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

NYSE:ITT opened at $63.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.60. ITT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.01.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 16.26%. ITT’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

