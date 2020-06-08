Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,299 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Qorvo worth $13,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 275.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Qorvo by 32.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.74.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $115.67 on Monday. Qorvo Inc has a 12-month low of $60.37 and a 12-month high of $122.37. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $166,378.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,669 shares of company stock worth $2,681,300 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

