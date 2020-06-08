Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 153,080 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 153,080 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Etsy worth $13,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Etsy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,643,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,163,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $3,016,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700,600 shares in the company, valued at $42,267,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,037 shares of company stock worth $18,034,873. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $78.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 129.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.69. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $88.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.52.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.34 million. Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

