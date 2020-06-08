Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 166,618 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,669 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 166,618 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of CDK Global worth $12,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CDK Global by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in CDK Global by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $5,468,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CDK Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in CDK Global by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDK Global alerts:

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. CDK Global Inc has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 874.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The company had revenue of $516.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

CDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.