Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 225,108 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 225,108 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of TCF Financial worth $12,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,283,000 after acquiring an additional 47,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 133,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $242,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TCF opened at $35.10 on Monday. TCF Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $538.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

