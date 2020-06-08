Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 28,630 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,630 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Inter Parfums worth $13,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth about $16,715,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,203,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 470.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 95,113 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after buying an additional 58,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 47,549 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IPAR shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $50.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.66. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $144.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.85 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

