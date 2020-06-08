Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 30,330 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 30,330 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of Select Medical worth $13,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Select Medical by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,358 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 426.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Select Medical news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 49,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $849,644.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,601,953 shares in the company, valued at $27,361,357.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEM opened at $18.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $28.61.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Select Medical from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Select Medical from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

