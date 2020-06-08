Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,747 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $13,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $273,719,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,003 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,196,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,107,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $25,601,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE opened at $45.35 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.60.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

In other news, CAO Mary M. Spears bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $239,007.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry K. Spencer bought 27,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $998,067.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 548,607 shares in the company, valued at $19,766,310.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 144,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,328. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

