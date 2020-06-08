Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 71,813 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,813 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Signature Bank worth $13,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $115.57 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.96 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.15.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

