Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 442,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,867 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $13,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,285,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $39,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,304,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,484,000 after purchasing an additional 687,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in New York Times by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,457,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,321,000 after acquiring an additional 606,375 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $41.48 on Monday. New York Times Co has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $42.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 0.91.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.88 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.85%. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that New York Times Co will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of New York Times from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

