Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,447 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of SPS Commerce worth $13,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPSC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 25,831 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $72.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.86. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $74.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.77.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $57,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,585.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 407 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $28,494.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,378 shares of company stock worth $6,051,488. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

