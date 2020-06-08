Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 14.78% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTLB opened at $20.16 on Monday. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st.

