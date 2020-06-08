Private Advisor Group LLC Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 873 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $30.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett purchased 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $575,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura cut their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.12.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

