Private Advisor Group LLC Has $896,000 Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,812 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

Shares of PPA opened at $62.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.20. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $73.99.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

