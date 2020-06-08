Private Advisor Group LLC Has $947,000 Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $801,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WAT opened at $208.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $245.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.39 and its 200-day moving average is $208.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. The firm had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.11.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

