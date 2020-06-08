Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cowen started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.84.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $34.16 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Jeanne P. Jackson acquired 25,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $579,587.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,632. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.