Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 219 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

IVOG stock opened at $145.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.82. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $153.31.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.