Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 5,958 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $86,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $850,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 17.3% during the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 23.2% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 436 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,206.6% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 13,262 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,397.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,021.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,238.46 billion, a PE ratio of 118.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

