Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:NTB)

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTB. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Shares of NTB opened at $27.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

