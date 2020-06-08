Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Syneos Health Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Syneos Health in a research note issued on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SYNH. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $59.92 on Monday. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Syneos Health by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 58,814 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Syneos Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Paul Colvin bought 1,300 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,645.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,235.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs bought 3,555 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $130,610.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,424.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

