Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Issued By SVB Leerink

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Teleflex in a research report issued on Thursday, June 4th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.13 EPS.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TFX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.40.

NYSE:TFX opened at $376.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $398.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.63 and a 200 day moving average of $349.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total value of $68,452.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,039.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $360,799.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at $413,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,493 shares of company stock worth $480,201. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 331.3% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Teleflex by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,438,000 after acquiring an additional 57,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.