Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Issued By Capital One Financial

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Asante Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Asante Solutions’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

PUMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Asante Solutions stock opened at $6.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. Asante Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Asante Solutions by 4,460.6% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 725,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 709,235 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,639,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 590,044 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,223,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 476,074 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 3,935.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 325,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 284,586 shares in the last quarter.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

