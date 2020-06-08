Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Pegasystems Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pegasystems in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.83). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pegasystems’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $265.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

PEGA opened at $98.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.91 and a 200 day moving average of $82.10. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $103.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.55 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $812,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

