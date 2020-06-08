Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Cut by Analyst

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

CMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.76.

Shares of CMA opened at $45.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average is $51.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Comerica has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $74.11.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.26 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,728,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 136.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,279,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 171.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,589,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,244 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,022,000 after buying an additional 750,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 461.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 911,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,546,000 after buying an additional 749,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

