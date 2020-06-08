Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Raised by Northcoast Research

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Fastenal in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Stephens increased their target price on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $42.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In related news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $1,588,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,733 shares of company stock worth $3,997,099. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after buying an additional 53,838 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,849,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,243,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 8.0% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.