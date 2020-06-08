Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Decreased by B. Riley

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.75 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a $2.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $9.72 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.07.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.45 million. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 20.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,669,942 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,193,000 after acquiring an additional 498,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,526,338 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,738 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,647,051 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 266,580 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,628,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,911,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

