Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Increased by Analyst

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westlake Chemical in a report released on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.31). KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WLK. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Westlake Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $69.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

NYSE WLK opened at $58.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.69. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $75.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 16,847 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,790.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 64,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roger L. Kearns purchased 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,155.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc purchased 160,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,779,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,813,300. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

