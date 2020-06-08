Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Issued By Oppenheimer

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moody’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.89. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.49 EPS.

MCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.92.

NYSE:MCO opened at $279.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.61. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $287.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.59, for a total value of $3,438,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,214,728.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total value of $506,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,171.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,152 shares of company stock valued at $20,681,658 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

