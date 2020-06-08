Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for CRA International, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for CRA International in a research note issued on Thursday, June 4th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $126.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.20 million. CRA International had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CRA International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $43.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $338.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CRA International has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $58.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CRA International during the first quarter worth about $2,451,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CRA International during the first quarter worth about $1,012,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CRA International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,814 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CRA International by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in CRA International during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.