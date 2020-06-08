Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wood & Company cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $84.86 on Monday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $129.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $93.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,730,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544,823 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,118,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,538,000 after purchasing an additional 989,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,492,000. Advent International Corp MA boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 565,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,978,000 after purchasing an additional 383,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lateef Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $562,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.