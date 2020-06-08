Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Campbell Soup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Piper Sandler has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

CPB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra upgraded shares of Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

Shares of CPB opened at $48.18 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $13,442,911,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $2,819,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $85,513,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,416.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,145,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth about $38,340,000. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

