Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director Sells $112,820.00 in Stock

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $112,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $115.67 on Monday. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $60.37 and a 1 year high of $122.37. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.10 and its 200 day moving average is $100.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,070,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,336 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,852,000 after purchasing an additional 956,848 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 696,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,134,000 after purchasing an additional 495,565 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,453,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Charter Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra dropped their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.74.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

