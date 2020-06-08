QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Hits $0.0015

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $549,293.03 and approximately $250,638.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.06 or 0.01969795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00178904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00044936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00120489 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

