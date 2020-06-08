Qubitica Market Cap Reaches $29.70 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 8th. During the last week, Qubitica has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Qubitica has a total market cap of $29.70 million and $181,785.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubitica token can now be bought for about $36.73 or 0.00376727 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00081102 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009810 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000493 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012411 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015381 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica (QBIT) is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net.

Buying and Selling Qubitica

Qubitica can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

