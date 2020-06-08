Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Director Buys $16,380.00 in Stock

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Director Adam Samuel Gusky purchased 1,500 shares of Rand Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $16,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RAND stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. Rand Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 132.09 and a quick ratio of 132.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 87.69%.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $14.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rand Capital stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Rand Capital worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Rand Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

