Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Raymond James worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 429.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 397.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $81.34 on Monday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $102.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In other news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,500 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.49 per share, for a total transaction of $768,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

