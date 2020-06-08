Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Holdings Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,046 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.15% of Realty Income worth $25,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $62.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on O. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

