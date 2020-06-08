Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.61) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $17.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $230.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 2.53.

RRGB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Steve Lumpkin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

